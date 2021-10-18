Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jackson Police Department identifies victims of Club Rain triple homicide

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department held a press conference on their Facebook page to provide updates on the Club Rain shootings that occurred on Saturday, October 16.

Deputy Chief of Police Deric Hearn of major investigations stated that a warrant has been issued for Jeremy Jones for the murder of Alicia Brown, Elijah Bridge, and Daniel Bennett.

Hearn stated that it was his belief that the suspect was let into the club with his weapon.

Jones is also wanted for three counts of aggravated assault.

“Unfortunately it was a senseless crime that we cannot prevent,” said Hearn.

He also said that there were five security guards that were supposed to be guarding the club that night.

“This past weekend, I’m a witness that every available person was being utilized for every available activity throughout the city. We had the tailgate, the State Fair, and parties. Everything was going well until that night. This was an isolated incident.”

“That’s why we talk so much about putting the guns down. If you have an argument or something, put the gun down.”

“You cannot pick up a gun when there are indifferences.”

Hearn also responded to a comment made that the crime scene from Club Rain had been contaminated with people walking in and out of the building after the shooting, according to club employees.

“On the night the crime occurred, it was dark. That’s why my detectives were on the scene Sunday morning to collect additional bullet casings from the scenes,” said Hearn.

“As dark as that place was, we could have missed something, but that’s why we went back.”

Hearn also pleaded with the public to speak up if they had any information that could help investigators.

“We’re seeking information from the public, if you know anything, please speak to Jackson Police Department, if you don’t want to talk to us, reach out to Crime Stoppers.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD investigating triple homicide at Club Rain
Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of...
‘I am astonished and sickened,’ | Tennessee chancellor speaks out on fan behavior following Ole Miss win
Rankin County deputies seize over 36 lbs. of drugs on I-20
As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame
1 person killed, the other wounded in shooting in front of Grambling State's Favrot Student Union
7 injured, 1 dead at Grambling State, officials lament another fatal shooting

Latest News

Joe Lowder (L) and Eureda “Edie” Washington (R)
Former dean, bookkeeper charged in multimillion-dollar fraud case at Itawamba Community College
Quiet, Seasonable Weather Early Week - Rain Chances Late Wednesday, Early Thursday Ahead of...
First Alert Forecast: seasonable days ahead; few showers return mid-week
A police car
Tippah Co. man in critical condition after shootout with state police
Left to Right: Logan Spell and Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests