Jackson Police Department identifies victims of Club Rain triple homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department held a press conference on their Facebook page to provide updates on the Club Rain shootings that occurred on Saturday, October 16.

Deputy Chief of Police Deric Hearn of major investigations stated that a warrant has been issued for Jeremy Jones for the murder of Alicia Brown, Elijah Bridge, and Daniel Bennett.

Hearn stated that it was his belief that the suspect was let into the club with his weapon.

Jones is also wanted for three counts of aggravated assault.

“Unfortunately it was a senseless crime that we cannot prevent,” said Hearn.

He also said that there were five security guards that were supposed to be guarding the club that night.

“This past weekend, I’m a witness that every available person was being utilized for every available activity throughout the city. We had the tailgate, the State Fair, and parties. Everything was going well until that night. This was an isolated incident.”

“That’s why we talk so much about putting the guns down. If you have an argument or something, put the gun down.”

“You cannot pick up a gun when there are indifferences.”

Hearn also responded to a comment made that the crime scene from Club Rain had been contaminated with people walking in and out of the building after the shooting, according to club employees.

“On the night the crime occurred, it was dark. That’s why my detectives were on the scene Sunday morning to collect additional bullet casings from the scenes,” said Hearn.

“As dark as that place was, we could have missed something, but that’s why we went back.”

Hearn also pleaded with the public to speak up if they had any information that could help investigators.

“We’re seeking information from the public, if you know anything, please speak to Jackson Police Department, if you don’t want to talk to us, reach out to Crime Stoppers.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.