Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions

The man told WVLT News he was in jail for 12 hours.
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game(KPD)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Tennessee Faces Penalties After Fan Behavior

WATCH: The Southeastern Conference has now issued penalties for the university after fans were seen throwing debris on the field during the Saturday night game. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DS4v73

Posted by WVLT on Monday, October 18, 2021

A man spoke to WVLT News after being arrested for throwing trash on the field during the Tennessee-Ole Miss game.

Logan Spell from Nashville, was arrested by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Chief Jarrod Millsaps of BCSO said he saw Spell throw a water bottle toward the field near the end of the game. Deputy Millsaps approached and tried to interview Spell but he ran as soon as he was questioned, officials said. He was apprehended and placed into custody shortly afterward, according to BCSO.

Debris was thrown from the stands to the field after fans questioned a late call in the game.

“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” the 19-year-old said, but “thought it was reasonable at the time”.

Spell said half of the stadium was throwing debris on the field and was shocked when he got arrested.

He said he was not under the influence during the incident.

He was in jail for about 12 hours.

Southeastern Conference officials announced on Monday that they will be fining the University of Tennessee $250,000 after fans threw trash onto the field during the Ole Miss game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night.

A spokesperson from the university told WVLT News that preliminary records showed 18 people were arrested and 47 people were removed from the game Saturday but the number would be updated Monday. The spokesperson also said they did not have more information at the moment regarding how many of the arrests were students.

Spell was one of the two arrested for throwing debris on the field, according to police reports.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD investigating triple homicide at Club Rain
Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of...
‘I am astonished and sickened,’ | Tennessee chancellor speaks out on fan behavior following Ole Miss win
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame
Rankin County deputies seize over 36 lbs. of drugs on I-20

Latest News

WLBT News at 6 p.m. (10-18-21)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (10-18-21)
Judge Debra Blackwell sentenced an Adams County man to 70 years in prison.
Adams County man sentenced to 70 years in connection to 2018 homicide
Jackson State University
Jackson State sophomore shot, killed over the weekend
Jess Dickinson
Special judge assigned to preside over Archie, Canton Municipal Utilities cases
25 years after walking away from NBA, Miss. pastor to be inducted into SWAC Hall of Fame
25 years after walking away from NBA, Miss. pastor to be inducted into SWAC Hall of Fame