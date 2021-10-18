Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Former dean, bookkeeper charged in multimillion-dollar fraud case at Itawamba Community College

Joe Lowder (L) and Eureda “Edie” Washington (R)
Joe Lowder (L) and Eureda “Edie” Washington (R)(State Auditor's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former bookkeeper and dean of Itawamba Community College face fraud charges after their arrests by the state auditor’s office.

Eureda “Edie” Washington and Joe Lowder were indicted in relation to fraud of the Mississippi’s Workforce Enhancement Training (WET).

Washington is accused of submitting fraudulent documents to ICC for over $680,000 in WET funding.

State Auditor Shad White says Washington had previous experience applying for these funds and controlled the paperwork, paying herself a percentage of the WET funds.

White’s office issued a demand of $864,918.12 to Washington and two other individuals who were purported to be involved but do not face criminal charges.

Lowder is accused of making fraudulent documents to hide a double-billing scheme. White says he intentionally billed both private companies and the Mississippi Community College Board for WET program expenditures.

Lowder was issued a $12,818.28 demand letter.

ICC was also issued a demand letter for improperly approving this money.

The college owes over $1.4 million to taxpayers over these discrepancies, White says.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD investigating triple homicide at Club Rain
Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of...
‘I am astonished and sickened,’ | Tennessee chancellor speaks out on fan behavior following Ole Miss win
Rankin County deputies seize over 36 lbs. of drugs on I-20
As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame
1 person killed, the other wounded in shooting in front of Grambling State's Favrot Student Union
7 injured, 1 dead at Grambling State, officials lament another fatal shooting

Latest News

Quiet, Seasonable Weather Early Week - Rain Chances Late Wednesday, Early Thursday Ahead of...
First Alert Forecast: seasonable days ahead; few showers return mid-week
Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department identifies victims of Club Rain triple homicide
A police car
Tippah Co. man in critical condition after shootout with state police
Left to Right: Logan Spell and Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests