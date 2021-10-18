First Alert Forecast: turning milder & warmer over the next few days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been another day with fantastic weather here in central and southwest MS. After a chilly start in the 40s this morning, it became pleasant throughout the day as we warmed to the lower and middle 70s. It will begin to get cool out after sunset with temperatures falling fairly quickly. With skies become clear and calm winds, it will be another chilly night with overnight lows forecast to drop back to the 40s into Tuesday morning.

You will probably want a jacket or sweater as you step out the door tomorrow morning. There will definitely be a chill in the air! Mostly sunny skies will persist through the day on Tuesday with temperatures a tad milder in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. While comfortable conditions will still be around for Tuesday, more humid weather is on the way by Wednesday.

Moisture will begin to build back in across the region from the south starting on Wednesday. It will feel muggier and a tad warmer during by this time with highs returning back to the lower 80s. Similar conditions will carry into Thursday before our next cold front moves in dropping moisture levels a bit. There is the potential for a few showers during this time, but we likely won’t see a whole lot of rain from this. We could see slightly less humid air behind the front, but temperatures look to stay in the lower 80s through this weekend.

