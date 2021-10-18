First Alert Forecast: seasonable days ahead; few showers return mid-week

MONDAY: As the wind flow switches out the of the east, expect more clouds to filter into central and southwest Mississippi through the day. After a cool start in the 40s, we’ll manage highs in the middle 70s amid the mix of clouds and sun. Skies will gradually clear late – allowing for lows to fall back into the 40s to near 50 by early Tuesday.

Mid-upper level clouds will stream across the skies as we move through your Monday - all the while, still feeling cool amid morning 40s, we'll trend back toward the middle to, a few, upper 70s. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/MWw2gmF4pa — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) October 18, 2021

TUESDAY: Another fall-esque start amid sunshine – we’ll see a few more clouds building back into the area through the afternoon hours. Morning 40s and 50s will give way to afternoon highs in the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll fall back, modestly, to the middle to upper 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Moisture flowing back in off the Gulf of Mexico could spark a few showers through mid-week amid variably cloudy skies. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will make their way into the lower 80s. Behind another front, temperatures will begin to slip into the 70s through Friday and Saturday as high pressure attempts to nudge its way back over the region. We’ll attempt a run for the lower 80s again by Sunday and the start of next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

