Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: seasonable days ahead; few showers return mid-week

Quiet, Seasonable Weather Early Week - Rain Chances Late Wednesday, Early Thursday Ahead of...
Quiet, Seasonable Weather Early Week - Rain Chances Late Wednesday, Early Thursday Ahead of Next Front(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: As the wind flow switches out the of the east, expect more clouds to filter into central and southwest Mississippi through the day. After a cool start in the 40s, we’ll manage highs in the middle 70s amid the mix of clouds and sun. Skies will gradually clear late – allowing for lows to fall back into the 40s to near 50 by early Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Another fall-esque start amid sunshine – we’ll see a few more clouds building back into the area through the afternoon hours. Morning 40s and 50s will give way to afternoon highs in the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll fall back, modestly, to the middle to upper 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Moisture flowing back in off the Gulf of Mexico could spark a few showers through mid-week amid variably cloudy skies. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will make their way into the lower 80s. Behind another front, temperatures will begin to slip into the 70s through Friday and Saturday as high pressure attempts to nudge its way back over the region. We’ll attempt a run for the lower 80s again by Sunday and the start of next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD investigating triple homicide at Club Rain
Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of...
‘I am astonished and sickened,’ | Tennessee chancellor speaks out on fan behavior following Ole Miss win
Rankin County deputies seize over 36 lbs. of drugs on I-20
As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame
1 person killed, the other wounded in shooting in front of Grambling State's Favrot Student Union
7 injured, 1 dead at Grambling State, officials lament another fatal shooting

Latest News

Gradually turning milder this week
First Alert Forecast: gradually turning milder through the new work week
Chilly night ahead of us in the 40s.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast
Nice and fall-like for today
First Alert Forecast: mainly sunny and in the 70s through your Sunday
Cool and nice for today.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast