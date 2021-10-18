Crash on I-20 delaying traffic through I-55 and McDowell Road Ext.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash on I-20 eastbound is impacting portions of two interstates.

As you’re approaching the Pearl River bridge, the back-up extends from Valley Street along I-20 eastbound and coming up from I-55 northbound from McDowell Road Extension.

There’s no word on what caused the crash but expect delays in this area for approximately one hour, MDOT says.

