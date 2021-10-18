Buddy the dog set to move in with a foster family

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Buddy the dog has had a long road to recovery but there’s more good news. He is moving in with a family from Starkville who has agreed to foster him as he undergoes heartworm treatment.

Buddy is set to get his first injection for his heartworms Tuesday.

He has undergone a series of five skin grafts and has new skin on his snout after he was intentionally set on fire in April.

He has been getting special care from a team of doctors at Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

