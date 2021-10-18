Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Buddy the dog set to move in with a foster family

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Buddy the dog has had a long road to recovery but there’s more good news. He is moving in with a family from Starkville who has agreed to foster him as he undergoes heartworm treatment.

Buddy is set to get his first injection for his heartworms Tuesday.

He has undergone a series of five skin grafts and has new skin on his snout after he was intentionally set on fire in April.

He has been getting special care from a team of doctors at Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

JPD investigating triple homicide at Club Rain
Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of...
‘I am astonished and sickened,’ | Tennessee chancellor speaks out on fan behavior following Ole Miss win
Rankin County deputies seize over 36 lbs. of drugs on I-20
As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame
1 person killed, the other wounded in shooting in front of Grambling State's Favrot Student Union
7 injured, 1 dead at Grambling State, officials lament another fatal shooting

Latest News

Right to Left: Logan Spell and Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
WLBT at 6a - 10/18/21
WLBT at 6a - 10/18/21
Crash on I-20 delaying traffic through I-55 and McDowell Road Ext.
Crash on I-20 delaying traffic through I-55 and McDowell Road Ext.
Quiet, Seasonable Weather Early Week - Rain Chances Late Wednesday, Early Thursday Ahead of...
First Alert Forecast: seasonable days ahead; few showers return mid-week