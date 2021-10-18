Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

13-year-old boy shot sitting in bedroom, playing on an iPad, police say

Kei'lan Allen was shot and killed while sitting inside his home.
Kei'lan Allen was shot and killed while sitting inside his home.
By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A 13-year-old boy was sitting in his room, playing on an iPad when he was shot and killed Friday night, according to police.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department told WBRC Kei’lan Allen’s mother was down the hall when he was hit by bullets that came through his window. Police say the teen died at home.

“The parents and family of a 13-year-old boy had to stand across the street and watch paramedics drive the ambulance away after realizing there was nothing they could do,” the police department said in a post on Facebook.

James Deanthony Reed, 18, has been charged with capital murder in connection to the fatal shooting.

James Deanthony Reed, 18, is being held without bond.
James Deanthony Reed, 18, is being held without bond.(Tuscaloosa Police Department)

“Obviously this is a true victim,” Tuscaloosa PD Violent Crimes Unit Captain Marty Sellers told WBRC. “This is someone who did nothing to deserve being shot, not that anyone ever does, but sometimes victims contribute to their own demise, but he certainly did not do that. He was minding his own business.”

According to police, there were so many bullet shell casings in the road near the home that officers had to use business cards from their wallets to fold and use as temporary evidence markers.

Officers found several shell casings near the home.
Officers found several shell casings near the home.(Tuscaloosa Police Department)

WBRC says court records show officers found several shell casings of different calibers.

Investigators also have surveillance video that shows the suspect’s car leaving the scene, in addition to being seen at a nearby service station minutes after the shooting.

Court records say Reed was seen getting out of the driver’s seat of the suspected vehicle.

Investigators believe Reed was targeting one of Kei’lan’s older family members.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD investigating triple homicide at Club Rain
Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of...
‘I am astonished and sickened,’ | Tennessee chancellor speaks out on fan behavior following Ole Miss win
Rankin County deputies seize over 36 lbs. of drugs on I-20
As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame
1 person killed, the other wounded in shooting in front of Grambling State's Favrot Student Union
7 injured, 1 dead at Grambling State, officials lament another fatal shooting

Latest News

Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection begins in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Joe Lowder (L) and Eureda “Edie” Washington (R)
Former dean, bookkeeper charged in multimillion-dollar fraud case at Itawamba Community College
Quiet, Seasonable Weather Early Week - Rain Chances Late Wednesday, Early Thursday Ahead of...
First Alert Forecast: seasonable days ahead; few showers return mid-week