Rankin County deputies seize over 36 lbs. of drugs on I-20

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County deputies seized over 36 pounds of methamphetamine on I-20 Saturday.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey says Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputy Johnson conducted a traffic stop on a passenger bus for a traffic violation.

According to Bailey, Johnson began to suspect that the vehicle was possibly transporting drugs and/or contraband during the traffic stop.

Johnson then found methamphetamine hidden in false compartments made into the vehicle.

Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Saul Mota Rodriguez, and the passenger, Miguel Angel Reyes Garcia, for aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and transported them to the Rankin County Jail.

Brandon Police Department, Madison Police Department, and The Office of Homeland Security assisted with the traffic stop and investigation.

No bond has been set at this time.

