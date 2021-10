JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss defeated Tennessee 31-26 on Saturday.

The Rebels showed heart in this one as Tennessee rallied back in the second half. The score was 31-26, with 54 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

However, the Rebels pulled off the victory. The team will face off against LSU on October 23.

