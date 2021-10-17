Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

JPD investigating triple homicide at Club Rain

14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred around Sunday morning at Club Rain on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

A 25-year-old woman was found inside the club near the front entrance, who was shot multiple times.

A 22-year-old female was found shot multiple times at the rear of the club.

An unknown, who police believe to be in his early 20′s, was also found at the rear of the club shot multiple times next to the 22-year-old.

All three victims died.

Investigators are still gathering information on what led to this incident. The identity of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame
Man dead after being shot multiple times with AR-15 at State Street and Beasley Road
Man dead after being shot multiple times with AR-15 at State Street and Beasley Road
Rankin County deputies seize over 36 lbs. of drugs on I-20
Jackson State Homecoming Parade
Jackson State University releases homecoming parade route
Jackson State defeats Alabama State 28-7

Latest News

Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of...
‘I am astonished and sickened,’ | Tennessee chancellor speaks out on fan behavior following Ole Miss win
Cool and nice for today.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
Law enforcement sets up safety checkpoints in Jackson to get ‘dirty guns’ off the street and...
Law enforcement sets up safety checkpoints in Jackson to get ‘dirty guns’ off the street and ensure safe homecoming weekend
Law enforcement sets up safety checkpoints in Jackson to get ‘dirty guns’ off the street and...
Law enforcement sets up safety checkpoints in Jackson to get ‘dirty guns’ off the street and ensure safe homecoming weekend