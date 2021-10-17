Power of Pink
‘I am astonished and sickened,’ | Tennessee chancellor speaks out on fan behavior following Ole Miss win

Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of...
Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WLBT) - In the final minutes of the Ole Miss versus Tennessee game, Tennessee fans littered the field as Ole Miss solidified their victory.

According to WVLT fans in the student sections threw objects on the field in protest such as bottles, cans, vape pens, and a bottle of mustard.

ESPN reports that Ole Miss had to clear its sideline, and the Knoxville News Sentinel states that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was hit with a golf ball.

Several videos have surfaced of this event, and University of Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman released a statement on Facebook speaking out on the behavior of Tennessee fans.

According to the post, Plowman plans to reach out to University of Mississippi chancellor Glenn Boyce to offer an apology on behalf of the University of Tennessee.

University of Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman released a statement on Facebook speaking out...
University of Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman released a statement on Facebook speaking out on the behavior of the fans.(WLBT)

SEC Commsioner Greg Sankey released a statement on the incident, as well as Danny White, director of UT Athletics

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

