First Alert Forecast: mainly sunny and in the 70s through your Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ll want a coat if you plan on stepping outside early this morning! It feels quite chilly in the 40s with clear and calm conditions. Temperatures will warm throughout the day back to the lower 70s. It will be another nice and cool day around here! High level clouds do look to stream in overhead through the day, but we are still expecting to see a decent amount of sunshine today. It will get chilly once again tonight with overnight lows in the mid and upper 40s.

It will still very fall like out as we head into the new work and school week. Highs in the mid and upper 70s look likely over the next couple of days, which is actually closer to normal for this time of year. We will also stay dry and mostly sunny into the week ahead as well!

Temperatures, humidity levels, and rain chances do creep up slightly by mid-week. We won’t get as warm and muggy as last week, but lower 80s certainly look possibly on Wednesday and Thursday. Models are indicating we could see another cold front move in here by Thursday, which could bring a few showers, but could also bring in another push of drier and slightly cooler air by Friday and next weekend. We will have more details on this closer to time.

