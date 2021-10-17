Power of Pink
First Alert Forecast: gradually turning milder through the new work week

Gradually turning milder this week
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a cold start this morning in the 40s, it has been another picture-perfect fall day here in central and southwest MS. It will be nice, cool, and comfortable out this evening in the 60s and 50s. Get out and enjoy the weather at the last night at the MS State Fair! Overnight, temperatures are forecast dip down into the upper 40s into early Monday morning with high level clouds increasing through the night.

With another chilly and crisp start expected tomorrow morning, you’ll probably want to throw on a jacket/sweater before walking out the door. Temperature’s Monday afternoon will be a couple of degrees warmer than this weekend and closer to average in the middle 70s. It should feel very nice out! Clouds will be around in the sky throughout most of the day before they look to clear out by the evening hours.

We will gradually turn muggier and slightly milder as we approach mid-week into Wednesday and Thursday. Fortunately, the humidity doesn’t look to stick around for long. Models continue to indicate that a front will move in here by Thursday, which could bring a few showers, but will also bring a push of drier air to the region by Friday and into next weekend. High pressure will build in behind the front keeping us nice and dry into next weekend where highs look to be in the upper 70s with cool mornings in the 50s.

