1 dead, 7 injured as gunfire erupts at Grambling State

Above: GSU leaders and state police are giving an update on the deadly shooting at GSU. You can watch the press conference from the beginning once it concludes. Below, this breaking news article is currently being updated with new information.

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - One person was killed and seven others were injured overnight when gunfire erupted at Grambling State University in north Louisiana. One of the victims is in critical condition, according to Louisiana State Police.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, as the school celebrated homecoming and just four days after another deadly shooting on campus.

Officials gave an update on the situation during a press conference Sunday afternoon. They say the other six people injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place in the quad area of the campus during a homecoming event. Security was at the scene of the event. All people present at the event were sheltered in place.

Several victims were confirmed at the scene, one of them a student. The student was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The person who died was not a student.

“I’m still struggling with the right words to say, quite frankly, involving outsiders on our campus,” President Rick Gallot said during the Sunday afternoon news conference. He talked about how the school hosted thousands of visitors over the weekend for Homecoming. Those guests included family members of students, alumni, and speakers from professional fields across the nation. He mirrored the sentiment shared in a previously released written statement.

“Our campus community has worked tirelessly to keep our students and others safe for the homecoming activities,” said Grambling State President Rick Gallot in that statement. “Yet, with all of our planning and coordination with our local, parish, regional, and state law enforcement partners, we still find ourselves grieving the loss of life and injuries just as too many communities in our country have experienced as well. Why would someone come to the campus of our Dear Ole Grambling and shoot innocent people?”

The campus has since been cleared for normal operations following the lockdown. Homecoming events for Oct. 17 have been canceled and so have classes for Monday, Oct. 18.

This is the second shooting to happen on campus in less than a week. One person was killed on Oct. 13 and another was injured. Police are still looking for the suspect in that case.

As of Sunday afternoon, state police said they have not identified a motive for Sunday’s shooting. They are still interviewing witnesses. If you have any information regarding the shooting you are asked to call LSP at (318) 345-0000 or GSUPD at (318) 374-2222.

Copyright 2021 KSLA/KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.