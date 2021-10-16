Jackson State University releases homecoming parade route
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University will host their annual homecoming parade on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m in downtown Jackson.
Leading the parade will be dozens of student-athletes and the coaching staffs of women’s tennis (Coach Gabriella Moore); women’s volleyball (Coach Rose Washington); women’s basketball (Coach Tomekia Reed); and men’s basketball (Coach Wayne Brent).
