Jackson State University releases homecoming parade route

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University will host their annual homecoming parade on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m in downtown Jackson.

Leading the parade will be dozens of student-athletes and the coaching staffs of women’s tennis (Coach Gabriella Moore); women’s volleyball (Coach Rose Washington); women’s basketball (Coach Tomekia Reed); and men’s basketball (Coach Wayne Brent).

Jackson State Homecoming Parade (Jackson State University)

