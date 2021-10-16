Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant

Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant
Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Vermont high school homecoming football game turned into a “drag ball” runway at halftime with a mix of students and faculty members parading in gowns, wigs and makeup, and a big crowd in rainbow colors.

As school cheerleaders wrapped up their routine at Burlington High School on Friday night, a total of about 30 students and faculty members dressed as drag queens and kings walked out onto the field.

The crowd started to chant, “Drag Ball!”

Performers paraded and danced to show support for LGBTQ people.

They also lip-synced to singer Todrick Hall’s “Rainbow Reign.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame
Man dead after being shot multiple times with AR-15 at State Street and Beasley Road
Man dead after being shot multiple times with AR-15 at State Street and Beasley Road
Jackson State Homecoming Parade
Jackson State University releases homecoming parade route
Rankin County deputies seize over 36 lbs. of drugs on I-20
Red River Hog escapes enclosure from Jackson Zoo for days
Red River Hogs at Jackson Zoo fight, suffer injuries after being left in enclosures for months

Latest News

In this photo taken from video footage released by Roscosmos Space Agency, actress Yulia...
Russian filmmakers land after shoot aboard space station
WLBT at 6a
Four people, two of them juveniles, were shot outside a high school football stadium in Mobile,...
Police seek help identifying suspects in shooting at high school football game
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered tips on how people can minimize the risk...
CDC recommends masks, COVID shot for holiday travel
Mrs. K.D. Meucci, a 4th grade teacher from Pennsylvania, had surgery to remove a brain tumor....
Day after brain surgery, teacher reads to students on Facebook Live