Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: much cooler & less humid weather arrives for the weekend

Cool and less humid arrives for this weekend
Cool and less humid arrives for this weekend(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A beautiful fall-like weekend is ahead of us thanks to the strong cold front that passed through the overnight hours. We’re starting off feeling crisp in the 50s areawide. Temperatures into the afternoon hours today will actually be below normal in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy at times today on the wake of the cold front with northerly wind gusts around 20-30 MPH. Temperatures will take a dive overnight well into the 40s with clear and quiet conditions.

Sunday will also be another nice, less humid, and cool day! After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will rise to the lower 70s by tomorrow afternoon. It will be a great weekend to spend outside and enjoy the refreshing air!

Temperatures will gradually day by day through the upcoming work week. By Wednesday and Thursday, highs near 80 degrees look possible. There are some indications that another cold front could give us another push of cooler air by next weekend. We will have more details on this closer to time.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson police investigating shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Dr.
21-year-old dead after shooting at gas station
Man dead after being shot multiple times with AR-15 at State Street and Beasley Road
Man dead after being shot multiple times with AR-15 at State Street and Beasley Road
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Irmariz Velazquez
Rankin Co. woman arrested, charged with human trafficking
Dave Washington, Jr., 73
‘His faith was first’: NFL giant, pastor, activist, educator and real estate developer dies at 73

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Friday Night & Weekend Forecast
Strong Cold Front Sweeps Through Mississippi Friday Evening Ushers In Crisp Fall Air
First Alert Forecast: nearing 90° Friday ahead of strong autumn front
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summer's season finale Friday; fall returns this weekend
From Summery Warmth to Fall Crispness In 48 Hours
First Alert Forecast: September heat through Friday; cooler autumn air by weekend