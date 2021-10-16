First Alert Forecast: much cooler & less humid weather arrives for the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A beautiful fall-like weekend is ahead of us thanks to the strong cold front that passed through the overnight hours. We’re starting off feeling crisp in the 50s areawide. Temperatures into the afternoon hours today will actually be below normal in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy at times today on the wake of the cold front with northerly wind gusts around 20-30 MPH. Temperatures will take a dive overnight well into the 40s with clear and quiet conditions.

Sunday will also be another nice, less humid, and cool day! After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will rise to the lower 70s by tomorrow afternoon. It will be a great weekend to spend outside and enjoy the refreshing air!

Temperatures will gradually day by day through the upcoming work week. By Wednesday and Thursday, highs near 80 degrees look possible. There are some indications that another cold front could give us another push of cooler air by next weekend. We will have more details on this closer to time.

