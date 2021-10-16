First Alert Forecast: feeling like fall for the rest of the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s so pretty and nice out this evening with all of the sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s. It is still a tad breezy with northly gusts around 20 MPH, but it could calm down over the next few hours. With clear skies, quiet conditions, and very low humidity levels, temperatures will take a quick dive into the overnight hours. By early Sunday morning, we will be waking up well into the 40s! It’s going to be a chilly one tonight!

If you have enjoyed today’s forecast, you will love what Sunday has in store for us! It’s going to feel cold as you step out tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 40s! By the afternoon hours, we are expecting to be back in the lower 70s. High level clouds could stream in overhead from the west, but we will still see a decent amount of sunshine.

We will continue to feel like fall heading into the week ahead, By mid-week, we do get a slightly more humid and warmer with highs back into the lower 80s. Models are indicating we could see another cold front move in here by Thursday, which could bring a few showers, but could also reinforce the drier and cooler air by the end of the week. We will have more details on this closer to time.

