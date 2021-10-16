Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: feeling like fall for the rest of the weekend

Fall like weather to continue over the coming days
Fall like weather to continue over the coming days(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s so pretty and nice out this evening with all of the sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s. It is still a tad breezy with northly gusts around 20 MPH, but it could calm down over the next few hours. With clear skies, quiet conditions, and very low humidity levels, temperatures will take a quick dive into the overnight hours. By early Sunday morning, we will be waking up well into the 40s! It’s going to be a chilly one tonight!

If you have enjoyed today’s forecast, you will love what Sunday has in store for us! It’s going to feel cold as you step out tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 40s! By the afternoon hours, we are expecting to be back in the lower 70s. High level clouds could stream in overhead from the west, but we will still see a decent amount of sunshine.

We will continue to feel like fall heading into the week ahead, By mid-week, we do get a slightly more humid and warmer with highs back into the lower 80s. Models are indicating we could see another cold front move in here by Thursday, which could bring a few showers, but could also reinforce the drier and cooler air by the end of the week. We will have more details on this closer to time.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson police investigating shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Dr.
21-year-old dead after shooting at gas station
Man dead after being shot multiple times with AR-15 at State Street and Beasley Road
Man dead after being shot multiple times with AR-15 at State Street and Beasley Road
As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame
Irmariz Velazquez
Rankin Co. woman arrested, charged with human trafficking
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

Cool and less humid arrives for this weekend
First Alert Forecast: much cooler & less humid weather arrives for the weekend
Feeling like fall all weekend long.
Peyton's Saturday Morning Forecast
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Friday Night & Weekend Forecast
Strong Cold Front Sweeps Through Mississippi Friday Evening Ushers In Crisp Fall Air
First Alert Forecast: nearing 90° Friday ahead of strong autumn front