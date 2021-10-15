Yazoo County homeowner shoots, kills intruder during early morning home invasion

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An intruder is dead after an early morning home invasion in Yazoo County.

According to Detective Nolan Warrington, police were called to a house on Grand Avenue around 4:30 Friday morning.

When officers arrived they found Eddie Charles London dead with two gunshot wounds. He had been shot by the homeowner.

Right now, said Warrington, the homeowner has not been charged.

Once the investigation is complete, the evidence will be turned over to the DA’s office.

