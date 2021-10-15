WLBT’s things to know 10/15/21: A bird’s eye-view of COVID, council fights for crime stats, home accidentally sold for $236, final state fair weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. 1 in 300 people in Mississippi have died from COVID-19 thus far

Mississippi is still leading the nation with the highest rate for COVID deaths. Doctors say there’s a way to turn the tide moving forward. Nearly 10,000 Mississippians have died of COVID since the pandemic started. “Looking back, we can see clearly that there’s been unnecessary death and suffering and grief throughout the state,” said past-president of the Mississippi State Medical Association Dr. Mark Horne. One in every 300 Mississippians have died from COVID. Some of those deaths were pre-vaccine availability. But many happened since.

2. It’s the final weekend of the Mississippi State Fair!

It’s hard to believe it’s almost gone, but it’s this is the final weekend of the Mississippi State Fair. Click here for a look at the scheduled activities for Friday, October 15.

3. Council members frustrated over lack of information from JPD

Some Jackson city council members said they’re not getting a clear picture of crime in the Capital City or the police department entrusted with tackling it. The statements come days after JPD released information about the factors that lead to homicides, but didn’t say how recent that data was. JPD posted the information on its Facebook page Tuesday, listing the factors associated with killings in Jackson, though the department didn’t say what year that information represents. That being said, a bigger picture of crime isn’t being provided either. Read the full story here.

4. Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Home owner Tiffany Ingram says, "as of right now, I do not own my home, Viking Investments does."

What’s in a number? Well, when it’s the difference between owning your house or an empty lot next door, it’s a lot. A Picayune family was served notice last week that their home had been sold at a delinquent tax sale for $236. Now, the family is hoping for a solution that will let them keep their house, along with their money. “As of right now, I do not own my home, Viking Investments does,” said Tiffany Ingram. Read the full story here.

