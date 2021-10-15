Salvation Army pantry shelves are bare, impacting the community’s less fortunate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Salvation Army is issuing a plea to help them help the less fortunate.

Their food pantry is practically empty and the need for meals and volunteers is impacting vulnerable families in the community.

“We’ve had stuff all the way almost up to the roof, and now it’s just almost completely empty,” said Stephanie Griffin.

The Salvation Army Social Services worker has been working at the organization for seven months and has never seen the shelves so bare in the food pantry.

Supplies of non-perishable foods began dwindling in August when Louisiana residents turned to the social services agency for assistance. But officials say the need has never really stopped.

“It has picked up because of the hurricane,” said Griffin. “We had a lot of families back in August to come down here and pick up food, clothes and all other type of things. It also picked up because the pandemic really hasn’t slowed down much.”

The Salvation Army provided food boxes for more than 160 clients in August, many impacted by Hurricane Ida. More than 135 people received assistance in September.

They need non-perishable pantry items like boxed meals, Ramen noodles, rice, potatoes and canned meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as water. They are also accepting non-traditional meats and milk that is not nearing expiration.

“If we don’t have food to give them they won’t be able to get food much anywhere else,” added Griffin.

The organization anticipates approximately 160 people will be needing food assistance by the end of October.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.