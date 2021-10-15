Power of Pink
Rankin Co. woman arrested, charged with human trafficking

Irmariz Velazquez
Irmariz Velazquez(Rankin County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County woman faces charges of human trafficking after an arrest made Thursday.

Agents with Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s Office, the FBI Crimes Against Children Task Force, District Attorney John “Bubba” Bramlett and Youth Court Judge Tom Broome assisted in the arrest.

An arrest warrant was issued after RCSO received information about a 16-year-old girl being sex trafficked.

Authorities arrested Irmariz Velazquez at her home on Peggy Drive near Florence.

Velazquez is charged with human trafficking, promoting prostitution and dissemination of child pornography.

She was denied bond and will appear before a judge on October 19.

