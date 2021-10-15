Police locate Memphis teen’s wheelchair stolen in van

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mother of a Memphis teen whose wheelchair was inside their van at the time it was stolen from their driveway says police found the wheelchair.

Christen Hulgan, the mother of 17-year-old Annabelle Hulgan, says her van was stolen from her driveway Wednesday after she started the vehicle and went inside to carry her daughter to the car.

Annabelle’s custom-made $8,000 wheelchair was inside the vehicle when police say a juvenile drove away from the Cordova home.

The van turned up at an impound lot in Frayser around 1 a.m. Thursday but the chair was nowhere to be found breaking Annabelle’s heart.

Now, police say, the chair has been located and delivered to the family. The chair reportedly is a little dirty but still usable.

