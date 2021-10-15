Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi chief justice extends COVID-19 order for courts

Justice Josiah Coleman (left), Chief Justice Mike Randolph (center) and Presiding Justice...
Justice Josiah Coleman (left), Chief Justice Mike Randolph (center) and Presiding Justice Leslie King (right)(Administrative Office of Courts)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The head of the Mississippi Supreme Court is extending a emergency order that allows judges to postpone jury trials to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The extended order by Chief Justice Mike Randolph remains in place through Nov. 12. Randolph issued an emergency order in August, and this is the second extension.

Judges presiding over drug intervention courts may modify drug testing schedules and home supervision of participants.

Judges may use teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact.

They may allow felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely.

Most Read

5 car pile-up on Lakeland has traffic at snails pace
5 cars collide on Lakeland Dr.
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Jackson police investigating shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Dr.
21-year-old dead after shooting at gas station
Mark Hanna (L) and Linda Mannon (R)
Miss. man, woman arrested for embezzling money from volunteer fire dept.
Entrance to Mississippi College's Clinton Campus
Former professor slaps MC Law with wrongful termination suit

Latest News

Strong Cold Front Sweeps Through Mississippi Friday Evening Ushers In Crisp Fall Air
First Alert Forecast: nearing 90° Friday ahead of strong autumn front
Jackson police investigating shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Dr.
21-year-old dead after shooting at gas station
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
WLBT’s things to know 10/15/21: A bird’s eye-view of COVID, council fights for crime stats,...
WLBT’s things to know 10/15/21: A bird’s eye-view of COVID, council fights for crime stats, home accidentally sold for $236, final state fair weekend