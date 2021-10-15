Man dead after being shot multiple times with AR-15 at State Street and Beasley Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A deadly drive-by shooting occurred in Jackson Friday afternoon.

It happened at State Street and Beasley Road around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, a man died after being shot multiple times by the passenger of another vehicle who used an AR-15.

After the shooting occurred, a deputy was flagged down making him first on the scene.

There are two possible male suspects at this time and, according to officials, it “appears to be a dispute over a relationship between a female and two males.”

