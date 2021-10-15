Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Man dead after being shot multiple times with AR-15 at State Street and Beasley Road

Man dead after being shot multiple times with AR-15 at State Street and Beasley Road
Man dead after being shot multiple times with AR-15 at State Street and Beasley Road(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A deadly drive-by shooting occurred in Jackson Friday afternoon.

It happened at State Street and Beasley Road around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, a man died after being shot multiple times by the passenger of another vehicle who used an AR-15.

After the shooting occurred, a deputy was flagged down making him first on the scene.

There are two possible male suspects at this time and, according to officials, it “appears to be a dispute over a relationship between a female and two males.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson police investigating shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Dr.
21-year-old dead after shooting at gas station
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
5 car pile-up on Lakeland has traffic at snails pace
5 cars collide on Lakeland Dr.
Mark Hanna (L) and Linda Mannon (R)
Miss. man, woman arrested for embezzling money from volunteer fire dept.
Entrance to Mississippi College's Clinton Campus
Former professor slaps MC Law with wrongful termination suit

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p (October 15, 2021)
WLBT at 5p (October 15, 2021)
https://www.wcbi.com/pastor-caleb-plans-a-community-wide-revival-for-his-10th-birthday/
The Message of Pastor Caleb: Tupelo boy with cerebral palsy plans community-wide revival for 10th birthday