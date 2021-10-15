Man dead after being shot multiple times with AR-15 at State Street and Beasley Road
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A deadly drive-by shooting occurred in Jackson Friday afternoon.
It happened at State Street and Beasley Road around 3:30 p.m.
According to police, a man died after being shot multiple times by the passenger of another vehicle who used an AR-15.
After the shooting occurred, a deputy was flagged down making him first on the scene.
There are two possible male suspects at this time and, according to officials, it “appears to be a dispute over a relationship between a female and two males.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.