Body removed from scene of shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Dr.

By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A body has been removed from the scene of a shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Drive.

It happened around 9 Thursday evening.

Police were seen placing several evidence markers on the ground near the NP One Stop at the intersection of Raymond Road and Shady Lane Drive.

A car was also towed away from the scene with damage from bullets.

This is a developing story.

