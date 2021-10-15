Body removed from scene of shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Dr.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A body has been removed from the scene of a shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Drive.

It happened around 9 Thursday evening.

Police were seen placing several evidence markers on the ground near the NP One Stop at the intersection of Raymond Road and Shady Lane Drive.

A car was also towed away from the scene with damage from bullets.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.