Body removed from scene of shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Dr.
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A body has been removed from the scene of a shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Drive.
It happened around 9 Thursday evening.
Police were seen placing several evidence markers on the ground near the NP One Stop at the intersection of Raymond Road and Shady Lane Drive.
A car was also towed away from the scene with damage from bullets.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.