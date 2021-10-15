It’s the final weekend of the Mississippi State Fair!
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s hard to believe it’s almost gone, but it’s this is the final weekend of the Mississippi State Fair.
Here’s a look at the scheduled activities for Friday, October 15:
- 8:00 a.m. – 4-H/FFA Dairy Goat Show - Barn 8
- 9:00 a.m. – 4-H Poultry Show - Barn 14
- 9:00 a.m. – Open Dairy Cattle Show - Judging Arena
- 11:00 a.m. – Gates Open (Free admission until 1:00 p.m.)
- 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. – Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store - Trade Mart
- 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. – Farm Bureau Petting Zoo - Midway near Gate 1
- 12 Noon – Rides Open
- 12 Noon – Firefighter Challenge (Tandems and Relays competition) - Midway beside Circus Tent
- 12 Noon – Goat Showmanship - Barn 7
- 12:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – West Texas Rattlesnake Show - Mississippi Frontier Village
- 1:00 p.m. – Pony Pull - Kirk Fordice Equine Center
- 1:00 p.m. – Two-Year-Old Holstein Futurity - Judging Arena
- 1:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m. – Tumbleweed Crossing - Mississippi Frontier Village
- 1:30 p.m. – Two-Year-Old Jersey Futurity - Judging Arena
- 2:00 p.m., 5:40 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 8:00 p.m. – Farm Bureau Pig Races - Mississippi Frontier Village
- 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot - Mississippi Frontier Village
- 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. – Mystic Wind Choctaw Dancers - Mississippi Frontier Village
- 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth
- 5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus - Midway beside Giant Slide Ride
- 6:00 p.m. – Live Performance by Chad Perry - Trustmark Stage
- 7:00 p.m. – Special Dairy Classes (Pretty Cow Contest and Commissioner’s Production Cup) - Judging Arena
- 12:00 a.m. – Gates Close
The Mississippi State Fair runs through Sunday, October 17, with a gate admission price of $5.00 per person and parking fee of $5.00 per car. Children aged 6 and under will be admitted free of charge. You can also enjoy free admission every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
For a list of daily events including livestock shows, ride specials, and the latest information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.