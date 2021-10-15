Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cooler air is hours away. A cold front will bring scattered showers to our area this evening and there will be a few embedded thunderstorms too. Besides lightning, brief heavy rain and some gusty wind, severe weather is unlikely. Cooler air will show up by morning with lows in the 50s. Saturday will be a breezy, less humid, but sunny day with cool temperatures for this time of year. The average high is 79 and the average low is 55 this time of year. Highs on Saturday will barely clip 70 degrees. JSU homecoming will have great weather with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 during game time. Much cooler weather is again expected Sunday with morning temperatures in the 40s and highs in the lower 70s. Sunday will be a pleasant and sunny day without the winds that we will experience from Saturday. Next week will see a moderating trend with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s to near 80. A few showers could pop up Wednesday and beyond. North wind at 15mph tonight and Saturday with higher gusts. Sunset is 6:28pm and the sunrise is 7:05am.

