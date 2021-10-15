First Alert Forecast: nearing 90° Friday ahead of strong autumn front

FRIDAY: Another round of patchy dense fog will be possible to kick off the day. Ahead of the front, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few hit and miss storms possible through the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the 80s to near 90 – feeling closer to 100 amid a balmy southwest breeze. Chances for rain and storms increase as the front moves east – crossing the Mississippi River around sunset, continuing through the area through midnight. A few storms could be gusty. As the front sweeps east, winds will quickly snap out of the north, ushering in the cooler and drier air. We’ll fall to the 50s by early Saturday morning.

Areas of fog could be in the mix to start off your Friday - if you need to get things done today, you should be fine w/ minimal rain, but a breezy SW flow amid highs nearing 90° for some. Rain chances increase after 6 PM as the front approaches the region. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/2UKEsKqKr2 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) October 15, 2021

WEEKEND PLANNER: Behind the front, brisk north breezes shuttle in crisp, fall air will find itself draped over central and southwest Mississippi to head into the start of next week. Expect sunshine to prevail through Saturday and most of Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 70s; overnight in the middle to upper 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As winds begin to switch out of east and southeast through early next week, expect a few more clouds to move back into the fold as temperature rebound to near 80 - amid low humidity – through mid-week. Chances for showers will also approach late Wednesday through Friday as another diving trough ushers in another push of autumn air into next weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.