Fifth Circuit slated to hear oral arguments in airport takeover case in December

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has tentatively scheduled oral arguments in the city of Jackson’s airport takeover case for the week of December 6, 2021, according to an order handed down Friday.

At the heart of the matter is the same one that has surrounded the case since it was first filed more than five years ago - the state’s motives for attempting to take over the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

In 2016, the legislature approved S.B. 2162, a bill that would do away with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority and replace it with a new group that would be made up of city, state, and regional appointees.

A suit was filed on April 6, 2016, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Since then, the case has been in the discovery phase, with attorneys for JMAA attempting to obtain documents proving that the takeover efforts are racially motivated.

Jackson is a majority Black city, with all members of the JMAA Board of Commissioners being African-American. S.B. 2162, meanwhile, was authored by a cadre of white Republican lawmakers and signed by former Republican Gov. Phil Bryant.

Those members have long since claimed that the takeover is not racially motivated, but have fought efforts to have legislative communications revealed, invoking the principle of legislative privilege.

Sen. Josh Harkins, one of the authors of the bill, previously said it was because of poor management, and cited the fact that Southwest Airlines had left the airport.

However, Southwest returned to Jackson earlier this year.

Lawmakers have sought to block a compromise effort that would have required them to provide all nonprivileged documents, such as communications with third parties, and provide a “privilege log” identifying all documents they claimed should be protected.

Non-privilege includes those between lawmakers, lawmakers’ staff, and third-party individuals. Privileged communications are those between lawmakers and their staffers.

In 2018, notices were issued to the state to produce documents, and the matter was appealed to the Fifth Circuit.

The appellate ruled that the district court could not require a privilege log because it did not have jurisdiction based on the flaws in JMAA’s earlier filings.

JMAA submitted an amended complaint in the summer of 2020 and asked District Court Judge Carlton Reeves to reinstate the privilege log requirement.

Reeves said the plaintiff’s request was well taken but said it would be up to the Fifth to reconsider JMAA’s discovery privileges.

The case was appealed back to the Fifth Circuit in April.

Attorneys for the commissioners argue that current JMAA board members have a Constitutional right to serve on the JMAA board and that they would suffer financial loss if the new authority was put in place.

JMAA members are appointed by the Jackson mayor and approved by the city council. Appointments are often considered plumb jobs, with commissioners getting to travel to airport conventions and other events overseas on the city’s dime.

The state claims that commissioners would not be hurt by the establishment of a new authority, in part, because “each presently serving Commissioner is qualified to serve with the new authority, and they do not allege that they will be denied appointment.”

Attorneys go on to state that “each of them may continue to serve, without missing a single per diem or business trip.”

As for legislative privilege, attorneys for the state say legislators should be treated no differently than members of Congress in a civil case.

“The Legislators... assert no ordinary privileges or interests, but the immunities established in battle between 1689 and 1789, which have been preserved ever since. This court must enforce ‘the privilege of legislators to be free from arrest or civil process for what they do or say in legislative proceedings.’”

Additionally, they argue the courts have extended that legislative privilege to the “compulsory evidentiary process.”

Lawmakers also argue that “an immense amount of discovery” has taken place and that JMAA’s efforts amount to nothing more than a fishing expedition to determine their motives.

“All of this will be done in the purely speculative hope of unearthing ‘evidence that the legislators are attempting to hide in this case,’” attorneys say. “The claim of an unworthy purpose does not destroy the privilege.”

