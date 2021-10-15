Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

BBB: Online shopping scams on the rise

By Carmen Poe
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas is now 71 days away, and some people have already started their shopping.

However, Better Business Bureau is urging you to be extra careful when shopping online this year.

Online shopping scams account for more than a third of all scam reports filed with them. And, four out of five people who report that type of scam lose money, making it the riskiest scam.

BBB says online purchase scams were among the top three riskiest scams in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

A whopping 73% of online purchase scam victims paid for their product but never received anything.

32% of shoppers the BBB surveyed reported getting tracking information that seemed genuine, but 30% received fake shipping information, and another 36% didn’t receive shipping information.

Some people said they didn’t initially think they’re were being scammed because they expected shipping delays due to the pandemic.

Here are some tips from the BBB:

  • Beware of making quick buys through social media
  • Consider that shipping tracking information might be fake
  • Use secure and traceable transactions
  • Don’t believe everything you see
  • Be careful buying sought-after products, especially during holidays

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 car pile-up on Lakeland has traffic at snails pace
5 cars collide on Lakeland Dr.
Mark Hanna (L) and Linda Mannon (R)
Miss. man, woman arrested for embezzling money from volunteer fire dept.
Home owner Tiffany Ingram says, "as of right now, I do not own my home, Viking Investments does."
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Jackson police investigating shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Dr.
Body removed from scene of shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Dr.
Asia Brown (L) and Laila Brown (R) founded 601 For Period Equity in January 2021, and have...
‘So many black women have never used a tampon before,’ | Vicksburg sisters talk period stigma in Mississippi

Latest News

WLBT’s things to know 10/15/21: A bird’s eye-view of COVID, council fights for crime stats,...
WLBT’s things to know 10/15/21: A bird’s eye-view of COVID, council fights for crime stats, home accidentally sold for $236, final state fair weekend
Georgia-Carolina State Fair
It’s the final weekend of the Mississippi State Fair!
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Oct. 15, 2021) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Oct. 15, 2021) - clipped version
BBB: Online shopping scams on the rise
BBB: Online shopping scams on the rise