21-year-old dead after shooting at gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in shooting at Raymond Road and Shady Lane Drive.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police were seen placing several evidence markers on the ground near the NP One Stop at the intersection of Raymond Road and Shady Lane Drive.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim as 21-year-old Eric Jackson.

Grisham said Jackson died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A car was also towed away from the scene with damage from bullets.

There’s no word on any potential suspects.

