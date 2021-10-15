Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

21-year-old dead after shooting at gas station

By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in shooting at Raymond Road and Shady Lane Drive.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police were seen placing several evidence markers on the ground near the NP One Stop at the intersection of Raymond Road and Shady Lane Drive.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim as 21-year-old Eric Jackson.

Grisham said Jackson died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A car was also towed away from the scene with damage from bullets.

There’s no word on any potential suspects.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 car pile-up on Lakeland has traffic at snails pace
5 cars collide on Lakeland Dr.
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Mark Hanna (L) and Linda Mannon (R)
Miss. man, woman arrested for embezzling money from volunteer fire dept.
Entrance to Mississippi College's Clinton Campus
Former professor slaps MC Law with wrongful termination suit

Latest News

Strong Cold Front Sweeps Through Mississippi Friday Evening Ushers In Crisp Fall Air
First Alert Forecast: nearing 90° Friday ahead of strong autumn front
Justice Josiah Coleman (left), Chief Justice Mike Randolph (center) and Presiding Justice...
Mississippi chief justice extends COVID-19 order for courts
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
WLBT’s things to know 10/15/21: A bird’s eye-view of COVID, council fights for crime stats,...
WLBT’s things to know 10/15/21: A bird’s eye-view of COVID, council fights for crime stats, home accidentally sold for $236, final state fair weekend