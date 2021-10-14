WLBT’s things to know 10/14/21: Rob Jay’s new fame, Brett Favre controversy, Canton Flea Market is here and more

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Former WLBT great Rob Jay to be inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame

Former WLBT great Rob Jay to be inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame (WLBT)

A former WLBT sports director is receiving a big honor for Christmas this year! Rob Jay is being inducted into the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame. He’s one of eight people who will be inducted during a ceremony in Atlanta on December 17. The SWAC confirms he’s the only inductee this year who is not a player or coach. Rob worked at WLBT for 23 years and is now Assistant Athletic Director for Broadcasting and Video Services at Jackson State University.

2. Auditor: Favre repaid $500,000, but never made additional payments as promised

Auditor: Favre repaid $500,000, but never made additional payments as promised

State Auditor Shad White is answering more questions about his office demanding repayment of millions of dollars in misspent money for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. White’s 2-year investigation into the Department of Human Services targeted the agency’s former executive director and several other people and some non-profit organizations. On the list of those under investigation, Farve Enterprises and hall of fame quarterback Brett Favre. According to White, Favre was paid more than a million dollars for speeches he never gave. Favre now owes about $828,000.

3. Handcrafted pottery, jewelry and crafts available at Canton Flea Market Thursday only

Canton Flea Market returns

It only happens two days a year but it’s always a big hit. The biannual Canton Flea Market Arts and Craft Show is underway Thursday only. Voted one of the top twenty events in the southeast, this show attracts up to 1,000 artists and craftsmen from across the country. You can find handmade arts, crafts, pottery and jewelry at the Madison County Courthouse grounds and the adjacent Union and Center Streets. The show runs Thursday, October 14 from 7 a.m to 4 p.m. outside the Madison County Courthouse, located at 128 W. North Street in Canton.

4. A college senior started a gospel choir to help Black students belong on campus

Jamareus Freeman, a senior at Delta State University, started the first gospel choir at his university. (Jamareus Freeman)

An article published by NBC reports that nationally, white students at public colleges are two and a half times more likely to graduate than Black students. The article cites that many factors contribute to this, such as financial concerns, the need to play “catch-up,” and campus culture. Black students are tasked with not only making their campuses feel like home but also thriving in spaces where they are minorities. So how do Black students work to not only complete a degree filled with a rigorous curriculum but also make their campus a place where they feel as if they belong and matter? Jamareus Freeman is working to not only solve this problem but also intends to create a legacy that will last long after he receives his diploma.

5. Decade-old ordinance threatens Starkville’s iconic Strange Brew sign

The Strange Brew sign could be in jeopardy. (Twitter/@SBCoffeehouse)

Strange Brew Coffeehouse in Starkville has long attracted national attention over its messages on an outdoor sign, but a city ordinance passed in 2010 now threatens the sign’s existence as it currently stands. The ordinance explains that signs must conform to specific guidelines. Built into the ordinance was a 10-year amortization period, meaning existing signs would not need to be changed right away. Per city code, any sign not in compliance must be taken down by May 5, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.