Vaccinated residents can win up to $10,000 in ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ drawing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19, you have a chance to win up to $10,000.

Vaccinated residents in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties can now enter to win a cash prize for rolling up their sleeves. The 2 Shots, 1 Coast effort will give away $100,000 over the course of four weekly drawings and one grand prize drawing.

Beginning Oct. 27, five winners will be selected every week to win $2,500 each. The effort will end Thanksgiving week with a grand prize drawing that will give five people $10,000 each.

The regional effort is being sponsored by around two dozen businesses and organizations across South Mississippi from both private and nonprofit sectors. The goal is to encourage more people to get vaccinated. Mississippi has the lowest vaccination rate and the highest COVID death rate in the country. Those rates are even worse in the three coastal counties.

All residents of Hancock, Harrison or Jackson counties that are 12 years of age or older are eligible to win in the weekly $2,500 drawings if they have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Those who are fully vaccinated by Nov. 19, 2021, will also be eligible to win one of the five $10,000 grand prizes. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving either a second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or two weeks after receiving the single J&J shot.

To enter the drawing, you must complete the registration form online. Entrants are required to provide their name, birthdate, email address, phone number, home address (including county of residence), and date of vaccination. Entrants must also agree to the Official Rules of the drawing and to allowing the Mississippi Department of Public Health to provide their vaccination information to the Program Committee. Only one entry is required for all drawings.

Registration for children between the ages of 12 and 17 further requires a parent or guardian’s name, email address and phone number.

Residents can register for the drawing online at https://www.2shots1coast.com/. Those without internet access can call 228-265-7910 for assistance with registration.

The schedule for the drawings is as follows:

Weekly Drawing #1 , October 27, 2021 : Drawing #1 is open to all Eligible vaccinated residents of Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties who have registered by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, October 26. Five winners will be selected to receive $2,500 each.

Weekly Drawing #2 , November 3, 2021 : Drawing #2 is open to all Eligible residents who were newly vaccinated on or after October 27 and who have registered by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, November 2. Five winners will be selected to receive $2,500 each.

Weekly Drawing #3 , November 10, 2021 : Drawing #3 is open to all Eligible residents who were newly vaccinated on or after October 27 and who have registered by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, November 9. Five winners will be selected to receive $2,500 each.

Weekly Drawing #4 , November 17, 2021 : Drawing #4 is open to all Eligible residents who were newly vaccinated on or after October 27, 2021, and who have registered by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, November 16. Five winners will be selected to receive $2,500 each.

The final Grand Prize Drawing will be held on November 22, 2021. Five Grand Prize winners will be selected. Only those eligible entrants who are fully vaccinated and have registered by 11:59 p.m. Friday, November 19 will be eligible to win. Five winners will be selected to receive $10,000 each.

Anyone who is not a resident of Hancock, Harrison, or Jackson counties, or who is an inmate incarcerated for a felony is not eligible to enter. Any employee, officer or director, or any immediate family members of the following participating sponsors is also not eligible to win:

Gulf Coast Business Council

Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce

Hancock County Chamber of Commerce

Jackson County Chamber of Commerce

Alexander, Van Loon, Sloan, Levens & Favre PLLC

WLOX-TV

Mad Genius

Short Stack

Mississippi Department of Health

Any city, county, or state elected official from Hancock, Harrison, or Jackson Counties.

Any executive officer of any organization contributing to this Program.

For more Frequently Asked Questions about this drawing, please visit https://www.2shots1coast.com/

