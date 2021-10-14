Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Man arrested after Richmond County horse-drawn buggy crash left two people badly injured, horse euthanized

Horse & buggy crash
Horse & buggy crash(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMMERTON, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested after a crash on Wednesday left two people badly injured, and a horse euthanized after a horse-drawn buggy was struck by a vehicle in Richmond County.

Tracy L. Churchhill, 29, of Farnham was arrested after his 2015 Jeep Cherokee heading eastbound struck the buggy traveling in the right lane in the back. The crash occurred in the Emmerton area of Route 3.

Both people inside the buggy were thrown from it and were airlifted to a trauma center for serious injuries. Churchill was not hurt and was wearing a seatbelt.

The horse was badly injured and had to be humanely euthanized.

Churchill was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jackson police investigating shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Dr.
21-year-old dead after shooting at gas station
Man dead after being shot multiple times with AR-15 at State Street and Beasley Road
Man dead after being shot multiple times with AR-15 at State Street and Beasley Road
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Irmariz Velazquez
Rankin Co. woman arrested, charged with human trafficking
As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame

Latest News

Jackson State Homecoming Parade
Jackson State University releases homecoming parade route
Feeling like fall all weekend long.
Peyton's Saturday Morning Forecast
Source: WLBT
MRA Rolls Over Magnolia Heights
Source: WLBT
Jackson Prep Topples Jackson Academy in Rivalry