Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

No charges filed in shooting of 6-year-old

Newton Elementary School
Newton Chief of Police Randy Patrick said no criminal charges will be brought against the...
Newton Chief of Police Randy Patrick said no criminal charges will be brought against the parents of a child who brought a gun to school, which fired and injured another student.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton Chief of Police Randy Patrick said no criminal charges will be brought against the parents of a child who brought a gun to school, which fired and injured another student.

6-year-old Tylin Parker was shot in the leg at Newton Elementary Sept. 30 in what police said was an ‘accidental discharge’ from another student’s backpack.

Chief Patrick said because of the child’s age, and after a thorough investigation of the shooting, they concluded that the parents did not knowingly and willingly contribute to the delinquency of a minor.

Tylin Parker is still recovering at home from his surgery after having a rod put in his left leg. His femur was shattered. Tylin will need another surgery next year.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death of Crystal Springs man gets lots of attention on social media as suicide case turns into...
Death of Crystal Springs man garners social media attention as suicide case turns into homicide investigation
Police investigating deadly crash on Northside Drive
Woman identified from deadly hit-and-run on Northside Dr.
Asia Brown (L) and Laila Brown (R) founded 601 For Period Equity in January 2021, and have...
‘So many black women have never used a tampon before,’ | Vicksburg sisters talk period stigma in Mississippi
5 car pile-up on Lakeland has traffic at snails pace
5 cars collide on Lakeland Dr.
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 10/13/21: A suicide case turns into a homicide investigation, Gov. Reeves responds to gun violence, and misspent welfare

Latest News

MDHS continues criminal investigation into misspent TANF funds
The Mississippi Department of Human Services continues criminal investigation into misspent TANF funds
Body removed from scene of shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Dr.
Body removed from scene of shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Dr.
WLBT at 10p
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (10-14-21)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (10-14-21)
Jackson police investigating shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Dr.
Body removed from scene of shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Dr.