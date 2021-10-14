Mural unveiled at Smith Wills to honor baseball legend Hank Aaron

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A baseball legend is honored and remembered in Jackson at the sports academy named for Number 44.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba helped to dedicate and unveil a mural to help preserve the memory of Hank Aaron.

The Hank Aaron Sports Academy at Smith Wills is set up to introduce and foster interest in baseball for underserved communities. Through camps, clinics, games and tournaments, coaches and former major league players hope to nurture future athletes.

Mayor Lumumba says one of the highlights of his life was having the opportunity to talk with Hank Aaron before his death.

Tim Bennett with the Hank Aaron Sports Academy said, “This wasn’t just my choice. This was Hank’s choice and fortunately just a few weeks before Hank passed away he had a chance to share a conversation with the mayor to express how grateful he was for the mayor opening up the city for one of the greatest players who played the game.”

Mayor Lumumba said, “Hank Aaron was a person who knew that what he represented was larger than himself. So much so that he wanted to connect to a city like Jackson, Mississippi where he understood there was opportunity for growth and love of this sport.”

The mayor says what Hank Aaron gave the world was more than just his skill and ability on the baseball field. He was an ambassador for the sport.

The mural includes other legends of the game, including Jackie Robinson, Satchel Paige, Cool Papa Bell and Josh Gibson.

It was painted by local artist and art teacher, Tony Davenport.

