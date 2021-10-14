Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Miss. man, woman arrested for embezzling money from volunteer fire dept.

Mark Hanna (L) and Linda Mannon (R)
Mark Hanna (L) and Linda Mannon (R)(Auditor's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED BANKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two former members of the Red Banks Volunteer Fire Department were arrested over embezzlement, State Auditor Shad White announced Thursday.

Former Chief Mark Hanna and former secretary Linda Mannon were both indicted over alleged stolen money.

Hanna is accused of using the fire department’s money to buy farm and lawn equipment for himself. He was issued a demand letter for $3,459.

Mannon is accused of writing over 100 checks for herself while working as the department’s secretary. She was issued a demand letter for $47,229.

The alleged embezzlement took place between October 2015 and February 2019. The auditor’s office began looking into the cases when local officials in Marshall County noticed the discrepancies.

Hanna and Mannon surrendered to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

They each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death of Crystal Springs man gets lots of attention on social media as suicide case turns into...
Death of Crystal Springs man garners social media attention as suicide case turns into homicide investigation
Police investigating deadly crash on Northside Drive
Woman identified from deadly hit-and-run on Northside Dr.
Asia Brown (L) and Laila Brown (R) founded 601 For Period Equity in January 2021, and have...
‘So many black women have never used a tampon before,’ | Vicksburg sisters talk period stigma in Mississippi
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 10/13/21: A suicide case turns into a homicide investigation, Gov. Reeves responds to gun violence, and misspent welfare
Man wanted for murder near Cox, McKinley Streets
Man wanted for murder near Cox, McKinley Streets

Latest News

City of Jackson to announce progress on Russell C. Davis Planetarium
$5.5 million bond approved for planetarium renovations
5 car pile-up on Lakeland has traffic at snails pace
5 cars collide on Lakeland Dr.
From Summery Warmth to Fall Crispness In 48 Hours
First Alert Forecast: September heat through Friday; cooler autumn air by weekend
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon