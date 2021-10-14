Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Man arrested after lighting woman on fire with gasoline and cigarette

Kenneth Upshaw mugshot
Kenneth Upshaw mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested Kenneth Upshaw after he reportedly set his girlfriend on fire on Monday.

According to the affidavit, Upshaw and his girlfriend got into an argument when she told him she did not want to date him anymore. Upshaw reportedly said to her “if he could not be with her, then no one would.”

The report says that Upshaw then splashed her with gasoline and threw a lit cigarette on her. The woman is not sure how the fire was extinguished, but reported she then got in her car and drove to a friend’s house.

Later she was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition with second degree burns on 16% of her body, with burns on her face, neck, chest and arms. A nurse has since reported that she is in stable condition.

Upshaw is charged with criminal attempted second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Death of Crystal Springs man gets lots of attention on social media as suicide case turns into...
Death of Crystal Springs man garners social media attention as suicide case turns into homicide investigation
Police investigating deadly crash on Northside Drive
Woman identified from deadly hit-and-run on Northside Dr.
Asia Brown (L) and Laila Brown (R) founded 601 For Period Equity in January 2021, and have...
‘So many black women have never used a tampon before,’ | Vicksburg sisters talk period stigma in Mississippi
5 car pile-up on Lakeland has traffic at snails pace
5 cars collide on Lakeland Dr.
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 10/13/21: A suicide case turns into a homicide investigation, Gov. Reeves responds to gun violence, and misspent welfare

Latest News

Council members frustrated over lack of information from JPD
Council members frustrated over lack of information from JPD
1 in 300 people in Mississippi have died from COVID-19 thus far
Salvation Army pantry shelves are bare, impacting the community’s less fortunate
Salvation Army pantry shelves are bare, impacting the community’s less fortunate
Council members frustrated over lack of information from JPD
Council members frustrated over lack of information from JPD
1 in 300 people in Mississippi have died from COVID-19 thus far
1 in 300 people in Mississippi has died of COVID-19 thus far