Man arrested after lighting woman on fire with gasoline and cigarette

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested Kenneth Upshaw after he reportedly set his girlfriend on fire on Monday.

According to the affidavit, Upshaw and his girlfriend got into an argument when she told him she did not want to date him anymore. Upshaw reportedly said to her “if he could not be with her, then no one would.”

The report says that Upshaw then splashed her with gasoline and threw a lit cigarette on her. The woman is not sure how the fire was extinguished, but reported she then got in her car and drove to a friend’s house.

Later she was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition with second degree burns on 16% of her body, with burns on her face, neck, chest and arms. A nurse has since reported that she is in stable condition.

Upshaw is charged with criminal attempted second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.