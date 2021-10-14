Power of Pink
Kiffin’s 1st game at Vols as head coach of No. 13 Ole Miss

Mississippi running back Snoop Conner (24) rushes past a teammate on his way to a 34-yard...
Mississippi running back Snoop Conner (24) rushes past a teammate on his way to a 34-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 52-51.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lane Kiffin will be coaching his first game back in Knoxville as a head coach since his lone season as Tennessee coach in 2009.

A sold-out crowd awaits Kiffin and No. 13 Ole Miss in Tennessee’s first sellout since Sept. 30, 2017, against Georgia.

Tennessee fans will be turning Neyland into an orange and white checkerboard for the first time since 2017.

Ole Miss has new life in the SEC West with Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M. Tennessee is third in the SEC East with two straight wins.

Ole Miss is the Vols’ lowest ranked opponent over the next month.

Alcorn State defeats Grambling 24-20