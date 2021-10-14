How you can be an angel for a child this Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program asks corporate donors to consider adopting a group of angels this season.

Friday, October 14, is the deadline for corporate donors such as businesses, schools, and other organizations.

Individual donors will have a chance to adopt angels in the coming weeks, but if your family is in need, beginning Monday, October 18, you can register for The Angel Tree.

The program provides Christmas gifts for any Jackson family or senior in need.

If your school, organization, church or company would like to adopt a group of angels this season, you are asked to fill out the form below and return it to Rob Pocai, Director of Development at robert.pocai@uss.salvationarmy.org.

