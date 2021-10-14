Handcrafted pottery, jewelry and crafts available at Canton Flea Market Thursday only

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - It only happens two days a year but it’s always a big hit.

The biannual Canton Flea Market Arts and Craft Show is underway Thursday only.

Voted one of the top twenty events in the southeast, this show attracts up to 1,000 artists and craftsmen from across the country.

You can find handmade arts, crafts, pottery and jewelry at the Madison County Courthouse grounds and the adjacent Union and Center Streets.

Additional crafts exhibits are on the church properties on Peace Street, at the Old Jail Museum behind City Hall, and on two blocks of East Fulton Street.

The show runs Thursday only, October 14 from 7 a.m to 4 p.m. outside the Madison County Courthouse, located at 128 W. North Street in Canton.

