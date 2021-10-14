Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Handcrafted pottery, jewelry and crafts available at Canton Flea Market Thursday only

By Carmen Poe
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - It only happens two days a year but it’s always a big hit.

The biannual Canton Flea Market Arts and Craft Show is underway Thursday only.

Voted one of the top twenty events in the southeast, this show attracts up to 1,000 artists and craftsmen from across the country.

You can find handmade arts, crafts, pottery and jewelry at the Madison County Courthouse grounds and the adjacent Union and Center Streets.

Additional crafts exhibits are on the church properties on Peace Street, at the Old Jail Museum behind City Hall, and on two blocks of East Fulton Street.

The show runs Thursday only, October 14 from 7 a.m to 4 p.m. outside the Madison County Courthouse, located at 128 W. North Street in Canton.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death of Crystal Springs man gets lots of attention on social media as suicide case turns into...
Death of Crystal Springs man garners social media attention as suicide case turns into homicide investigation
Police investigating deadly crash on Northside Drive
Woman identified from deadly hit-and-run on Northside Dr.
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 10/13/21: A suicide case turns into a homicide investigation, Gov. Reeves responds to gun violence, and misspent welfare
Man wanted for murder near Cox, McKinley Streets
Man wanted for murder near Cox, McKinley Streets
Asia Brown (L) and Laila Brown (R) founded 601 For Period Equity in January 2021, and have...
‘So many black women have never used a tampon before,’ | Vicksburg sisters talk period stigma in Mississippi

Latest News

Handcrafted pottery, jewelry and crafts available at Canton Flea Market Thursday only
Handcrafted pottery, jewelry and crafts available at Canton Flea Market Thursday only
From Summery Warmth to Fall Crispness In 48 Hours
First Alert Forecast: September heat through Friday; cooler autumn air by weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: September heat to fade to October crispness by week's end
FILE - In this May 4, 2020, file photo, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White speaks during a...
Auditor: Favre repaid $500,000, but never made additional payments as promised