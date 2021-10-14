Power of Pink
First Alert Forecast: September heat through Friday; cooler autumn air by weekend

From Summery Warmth to Fall Crispness In 48 Hours
(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Foggy banks may kick off your day amid the warm, muggy air flow coming off the Gulf of Mexico. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s yet again as the shades of summer loom over the region. A rogue shower or two can’t be ruled out, though most spots will remain dry. We’ll trend partly clear overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Our transition day will be weighted for its rainier, cooler turn through the evening and overnight hours as a strong front shifts through central and southwest Mississippi. Ahead of the front, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few hit and miss storms possible through the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the 80s to near 90. Chances for rain and storms increase as the front moves east – crossing the Mississippi River around sunset, continuing through the area through midnight. A few storms could be gusty. As the front sweeps east, winds will quickly snap out of the north, ushering in the cooler and drier air. We’ll fall to the 50s by early Saturday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the front, a nice push of crisp, fall air will find itself draped over central and southwest Mississippi to head into the start of next week. Expect sunshine to prevail through Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 70s; overnight in the middle to upper 40s. As winds begin to switch out of east and southeast through early next week, expect a few more clouds to move back into the fold as temperature rebound to near 80 - amid low humidity – through mid-week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Death of Crystal Springs man garners social media attention as suicide case turns into homicide investigation
Woman identified from deadly hit-and-run on Northside Dr.
WLBT’s things to know 10/13/21: A suicide case turns into a homicide investigation, Gov. Reeves responds to gun violence, and misspent welfare
Man wanted for murder near Cox, McKinley Streets
