Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Father charged in death of woman shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm....
Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm. Police say his 2-year-old son found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack and fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.(Source: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - Police in central Florida have arrested the 22-year-old father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.

Police say the 2-year-old found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack.

Veondre Avery was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Altamonte Springs police say the little boy fired a single shot on Aug. 11 that hit his mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head. A co-worker on the Zoom call and Avery both dialed 911 for help.

The Seminole County State Attorney’s Office said Avery is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating deadly crash on Northside Drive
Woman identified from deadly hit-and-run on Northside Dr.
Shad White demands Favre Enterprises repays $828,000 in misspent welfare cash in next 30 days
Death of Crystal Springs man gets lots of attention on social media as suicide case turns into...
Death of Crystal Springs man garners social media attention as suicide case turns into homicide investigation
Overnight police chase ends in crash
Overnight, multi-city police chase ends in crash
Jackson residents frustrated and call for more to be done to increase safety after drive-by...
Jackson residents frustrated and call for more to be done to increase safety after drive-by shooting in downtown Jackson

Latest News

FILE - In this May 4, 2020, file photo, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White speaks during a...
Auditor: Favre repaid $500,000, but never made additional payments as promised
Auditor: Favre repaid $500,000, but never made additional payments as promised
Shad White: Favre repaid $500,000, but never made additional payments as promised
Mural unveiled at Smith Wills to honor baseball legend Hank Aaron
Mural unveiled at Smith Wills to honor baseball legend Hank Aaron
WLBT at 10p