Consider This: Pay Back the Money

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, State Auditor Shad White served demands for more than $77 million of misspent TANF money.

“Two years ago my office audited DHS. After two years of work, we found tens of millions of dollars in misspending... It’s time for the taxpayers to attempt to recover what we lost.”

When this financial abuse was uncovered by the Auditor’s Office it was the largest public embezzlement scheme in state history.

We’ve reported many times about other people who inappropriately took much smaller amounts of money and they were required to pay it back. This is no different.

The people who benefited from the millions of dollars in this scheme should be held responsible.

After all, it’s our money they allegedly stole and the families that desperately need the TANF services deserve to have those funds restored.

Kudos to Shad White and his team for holding these people accountable.

