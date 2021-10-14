Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

5 car pile-up on Lakeland has traffic at snail’s pace

5 car pile-up on Lakeland has traffic at snails pace
5 car pile-up on Lakeland has traffic at snails pace(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 5 car pile-up on Lakeland Drive at Ridgewood Road is causing traffic delays early Thursday afternoon.

Mississippi Department of Transportation says the left lane of southbound traffic is affected as of 1:15 p.m.

There are no details about how the crash happened.

If you’re traveling in the area, expect delays for the next hour, MDOT says.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death of Crystal Springs man gets lots of attention on social media as suicide case turns into...
Death of Crystal Springs man garners social media attention as suicide case turns into homicide investigation
Police investigating deadly crash on Northside Drive
Woman identified from deadly hit-and-run on Northside Dr.
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 10/13/21: A suicide case turns into a homicide investigation, Gov. Reeves responds to gun violence, and misspent welfare
Man wanted for murder near Cox, McKinley Streets
Man wanted for murder near Cox, McKinley Streets
Asia Brown (L) and Laila Brown (R) founded 601 For Period Equity in January 2021, and have...
‘So many black women have never used a tampon before,’ | Vicksburg sisters talk period stigma in Mississippi

Latest News

From Summery Warmth to Fall Crispness In 48 Hours
First Alert Forecast: September heat through Friday; cooler autumn air by weekend
Jackson City Council to discuss public safety at ad-hoc committee meeting
How you can be an angel for a child this Christmas
How you can be an angel for a child this Christmas
How you can be an angel for child this Christmas
How you can be an angel for child this Christmas