5 car pile-up on Lakeland has traffic at snail’s pace
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 5 car pile-up on Lakeland Drive at Ridgewood Road is causing traffic delays early Thursday afternoon.
Mississippi Department of Transportation says the left lane of southbound traffic is affected as of 1:15 p.m.
There are no details about how the crash happened.
If you’re traveling in the area, expect delays for the next hour, MDOT says.
