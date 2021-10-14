5 car pile-up on Lakeland has traffic at snail’s pace

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 5 car pile-up on Lakeland Drive at Ridgewood Road is causing traffic delays early Thursday afternoon.

Mississippi Department of Transportation says the left lane of southbound traffic is affected as of 1:15 p.m.

There are no details about how the crash happened.

If you’re traveling in the area, expect delays for the next hour, MDOT says.

