Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather continues with highs in the upper 80s through Friday and morning lows in the upper 60s.  We’ll have muggy conditions each day with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.  A stray shower is possible Thursday and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday and Friday evening as a strong cold front moves in.  The severe weather threat is very slim.  Much cooler and breezy weather will arrive, despite sunshine Saturday.  Morning temperatures will be in the 50s with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.  Sunday could even be colder in the morning with lows in the middle 40s.  Next week will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s to near 80 and lows in the 40s and 50s.  The tropics remain quiet with only a slim chance a disturbance east of The Bahamas does anything.  South wind tonight and tomorrow 5 to 10mph.  Sunrise is 7:04am and the sunset is 6:30pm.  There is a chance for brief showers and thunderstorms Friday evening during football games.  Average high is 80 and the average low is 56.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Police investigating deadly crash on Northside Drive
Woman identified from deadly hit-and-run on Northside Dr.
Shad White demands Favre Enterprises repays $828,000 in misspent welfare cash in next 30 days
Death of Crystal Springs man gets lots of attention on social media as suicide case turns into...
Death of Crystal Springs man garners social media attention as suicide case turns into homicide investigation
Overnight police chase ends in crash
Overnight, multi-city police chase ends in crash
Jackson residents frustrated and call for more to be done to increase safety after drive-by...
Jackson residents frustrated and call for more to be done to increase safety after drive-by shooting in downtown Jackson

Latest News

A Strong Front Approaches Late Friday Into Early Saturday Ushering In Cooler, Drier Air Through...
First Alert Forecast: shades of summer to fade behind autumn’s return by week’s end
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: September heat lingers late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: shades of summer fade behind autumn front late week
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast