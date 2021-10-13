Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather continues with highs in the upper 80s through Friday and morning lows in the upper 60s. We’ll have muggy conditions each day with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. A stray shower is possible Thursday and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday and Friday evening as a strong cold front moves in. The severe weather threat is very slim. Much cooler and breezy weather will arrive, despite sunshine Saturday. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s with afternoon highs in the lower 70s. Sunday could even be colder in the morning with lows in the middle 40s. Next week will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s to near 80 and lows in the 40s and 50s. The tropics remain quiet with only a slim chance a disturbance east of The Bahamas does anything. South wind tonight and tomorrow 5 to 10mph. Sunrise is 7:04am and the sunset is 6:30pm. There is a chance for brief showers and thunderstorms Friday evening during football games. Average high is 80 and the average low is 56.

