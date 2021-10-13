Silver Alert issued for missing Copiah Co. woman with medical condition

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators need your help finding a missing woman from Copiah County.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 56-year-old Deborah Hardy Barnes of Georgetown.

She was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday and could be in a white 2003 Toyota Camry.

Hardy is five feet two inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray and black hair and brown eyes.

Family members say Deborah Hardy Barnes suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you have any details on where she could be, call Copiah County Sheriff Office at 601-894-3011.

