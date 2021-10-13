Power of Pink
Natchez looking to fill a top job in city government

City of Natchez
City of Natchez(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city is looking to fill one of its top administrative jobs because the current city clerk is stepping down in mid-November.

Servia Fortenberry is credited with getting financial recordkeeping in order for the city of Natchez. She has worked there the past two years.

Mayor Dan Gibson told aldermen Tuesday about Fortenberry’s plan to resign.

Fortenberry said her son is a senior in college, and she wants to go see him and do some traveling.

She has more than 24 years’ experience working in city government, including time in Jackson, Magnolia and McComb.

